 Briefcase: Morgan Stanley group names new senior vice president, wealth advisor - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Morgan Stanley group names new senior vice president, wealth advisor

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Donald Friedman

Donald Friedman, a senior vice president and wealth advisor with Morgan Stanley Albuquerque office, has joined the Compass Rose Group at Morgan Stanley.

Friedman is an Albuquerque native. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management provides access to a range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

 

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Morgan Stanley group names new senior vice president, wealth advisor

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'It still feels otherworldly'
ABQnews Seeker
Yjastros first American flamenco group invited ... Yjastros first American flamenco group invited to perform at Spain's prestigious Festival de Jerez
2
Fire ravaged NM forests this year. Now Christmas tree ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tree harvesters are grappling with the ... Tree harvesters are grappling with the aftermath of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire.
3
NM students graduating in 2024 won't need to pass ...
ABQnews Seeker
Change was announced by the Public ... Change was announced by the Public Education Department this week based on federal guidance
4
Video released in fatal police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting followed a crash on Tramway; ... Shooting followed a crash on Tramway; officers said the driver had pulled a gun
5
Truck wash employee charged in fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police say Nicholas Dee, 39, shot ... Police say Nicholas Dee, 39, shot a fleeing homeless man
6
Confusion lingers over NM paid sick leave law
ABQnews Seeker
Some advocacy groups say issues exist ... Some advocacy groups say issues exist with how the law is being implemented
7
Her drug charges were dropped. The next day she ...
ABQnews Seeker
April Trujillo the 18th person to ... April Trujillo the 18th person to die in MDC custody since 2020
8
10 attorneys respond to governor's call for DA
ABQnews Seeker
Applications submitted to fill out rest ... Applications submitted to fill out rest of Raúl Torrez's term
9
Ethics board advances complaint against county commissioner
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioner denies that she did anything ... Commissioner denies that she did anything wrong
10
Who wants a two-week appointment to state Legislature?
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillio County Commission is seeking someone ... Bernalillio County Commission is seeking someone to represent West Side Albuquerque through Dec. 31.