Briefcase: Morgan Stanley group names new senior vice president, wealth advisor

Donald Friedman, a senior vice president and wealth advisor with Morgan Stanley Albuquerque office, has joined the Compass Rose Group at Morgan Stanley.

Friedman is an Albuquerque native. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University.

