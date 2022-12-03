Briefcase: REDW practice names new IT, cybersecurity director

Brian Grayek has been hired as information technology and cybersecurity director for REDW LLC’s cybersecurity consulting practice.

Grayek has more than 30 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity fields, including as a virtual chief information security officer, helping companies meet security regulations or prepare for a security audit. He has held executive roles with three Fortune 500 companies and one Fortune 100 company, has been an acting CISO three times, served as chief technology officer, and was the vice president of product management at computer associates, where he managed the development, support and future enhancements for 34 software security products. In addition, for 10 years at Motorola, he was a part of a group of seven leaders that served as the virtual CTOs for the corporation, traveling all over the world to bring in new technologies to keep Motorola at the forefront of innovators.

Grayek earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and is a certified information systems security professional, cybersecurity maturity model certification registered practitioner and has his certificate of cloud security knowledge.