Briefcase: Holland & Hart LLP hires new attorney

Olga Serafimova has been hired at Holland & Hart LLP.’s Santa Fe office in its business litigation practice.

Serafimova has served in the public sector and advocates on behalf of clients in complex civil litigation, regulatory and appellate matters. She represents companies and individuals in high-stakes bench and jury trials, works as a mediator, has knowledge of consumer protection laws and skills in drafting confidentiality agreements. She also defends employers in matters before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and has experience in nationwide arbitration.

Before joining Holland & Hart, Serafimova served as senior civil counsel for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General. She received a Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.