Briefcase: Passages International hires sales representative

Liz Hamilton has been hired as a sales representative at Passages International.

Hamilton will be the point of contact for wholesale customers in the Southwest region, including funeral homes, cemeteries and more. She is a fully licensed funeral director who entered the funeral field in 2016 in order to support green funeral practices and community-led death care. Hamilton went to mortuary school at Fayetteville Tech Community College and completed her funeral service internship. She has been trained as a home funeral guide and served on the board of the National Home Funeral Alliance from 2020 to 2022.