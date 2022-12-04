 Rain can't stop the twinkling lights - Albuquerque Journal

Rain can’t stop the twinkling lights

By Images by Journal photographer Chancey Bush

The “rain or shine” event was just that: it rained and they shined.

A cool Saturday evening shower couldn’t stop the annual Twinkle Light Parade from enveloping Nob Hill in the glow of Christmas.

Spectators packed the sidewalks of Central Avenue holding umbrellas and cowering under awnings while others braved the rain to catch the show.

Dozens of tinseled, twinkling floats and vehicles of all shapes and sizes put on a blinding display as they rolled west on a mile-long stretch from Washington to Girard.

Among the menagerie of moving objects were decked-out fire trucks, trollies and classy cars, while dancers dressed as elves and holiday presents ushered them down Old Route 66.

This year’s celebration included “Santa’s Cruise,” consisting of some local car clubs, “to make sure Father Christmas always rides in style.”

 

