Rain can’t stop the twinkling lights

Rainy weather didn’t stop Twinkle Light Parade spectators from taking in the annual holiday show Saturday evening. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Parade participants ride some colorful horses on Central Avenue during the Twinkle Light Parade in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Paradegoers view the lights in the rain during the Twinkle Light Parade on Route 66 in Nob Hill in Albuquerque on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) The Skate-O-Mania float moves on Central Avenue during the Twinkle Light Parade in Nob Hill on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Kit Carson Elementary participants were among those at the Twinkle Light Parade on Saturday evening in Nob Hill Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Paradegoers lined Central Avenue for the Twinkle Light Parade on a rainy Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

The “rain or shine” event was just that: it rained and they shined.

A cool Saturday evening shower couldn’t stop the annual Twinkle Light Parade from enveloping Nob Hill in the glow of Christmas.

Spectators packed the sidewalks of Central Avenue holding umbrellas and cowering under awnings while others braved the rain to catch the show.

Dozens of tinseled, twinkling floats and vehicles of all shapes and sizes put on a blinding display as they rolled west on a mile-long stretch from Washington to Girard.

Among the menagerie of moving objects were decked-out fire trucks, trollies and classy cars, while dancers dressed as elves and holiday presents ushered them down Old Route 66.

This year’s celebration included “Santa’s Cruise,” consisting of some local car clubs, “to make sure Father Christmas always rides in style.”