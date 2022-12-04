Talking Grammer, Ep. 55: UNM Lobo coach Richard Pitino

In Episode 55 of the Talking Grammer podcast, after a rather unique first month to the season for the UNM Lobos for a variety of reasons, I thought it would be a good time to sit down with Lobo coach Richard Pitino to talk about the canceled rivalry series with NMSU and how that, along with the team’s fast start (7-0 at time of this podcast), played into the decision to find a new, short-notice game coming up in Las Vegas vs. San Francisco. We also talk game-day routine, the upcoming game against his dad’s Iona Gaels and go player-by-player for a break down of how each Lobo has played so far this season.

The podcast can be heard on the following:

• SoundCloud (Ep. 55)

• iTunes (Ep. 55)

• Spotify (Ep. 55)

For the full 55-episode archive of the Talking Grammer podcast, CLICK HERE.

• SoundCloud

• iTunes

• Spotify