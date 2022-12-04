 Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment - Albuquerque Journal

Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment

By Jack Jeffery, Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

CAIRO (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.

The role of the morality police, which enforces veiling laws, came under scrutiny after a detainee, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died in its custody in mid-September. Amini had been held for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes. Her death unleashed a wave of unrest that has grown into calls for the downfall of Iran’s clerical rulers.

Iran’s chief prosecutor Mohamed Jafar Montazeri said on Saturday the morality police “had been closed,” the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. The agency did not provide details, and state media hasn’t reported such a purported decision.

In a report carried by ISNA on Sunday, lawmaker Nezamoddin Mousavi signaled a less confrontational approach toward the protests.

“Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” he said, following a closed meeting with several senior Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi.

Mousavi did not address the reported closure of the morality police.

The Associated Press has been unable to confirm the current status of the force, established in 2005 with the task of arresting people who violate the country’s Islamic dress code.

Since September, there has been a reported decline in the number of morality police officers across Iranian cities and an increase in women walking in public without headscarves, contrary to Iranian law.

Montazeri, the chief prosecutor, provided no further details about the future of the morality police or if its closure was nationwide and permanent. However he added that Iran’s judiciary will ”continue to monitor behavior at the community level.”

In a report by ISNA on Friday, Montazeri was quoted as saying that the government was reviewing the mandatory hijab law. “We are working fast on the issue of hijab and we are doing our best to come up with a thoughtful solution to deal with this phenomenon that hurts everyone’s heart,” said Montazeri, without offering details.

Saturday’s announcement could signal an attempt to appease the public and find a way to end the protests in which, according to rights groups, at least 470 people were killed. More than 18,000 people have been arrested in the protests and the violent security force crackdown that followed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the demonstrations.

Ali Alfoneh, a senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, said Montazeri’s statement about closing the morality police could be an attempt to pacify domestic unrest without making real concessions to protesters.

”The secular middle class loathes the organization (morality police) for restricting personal freedoms,” said Alfoneh. On the other hand, the “underprivileged and socially conservative class resents how they conveniently keep away from enforcing the hijab legislation” in wealthier areas of Iran’s cities.

When asked about Montazeri’s statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave no direct answer. ”Be sure that in Iran, within the framework of democracy and freedom, which very clearly exists in Iran, everything is going very well,” Amirabdollahian said, speaking during a visit to Belgrade, Serbia.

The anti-government demonstrations, now in their third month, have shown no sign of stopping despite a violent crackdown. Protesters say they are fed up after decades of social and political repression, including a strict dress code imposed on women. Young women continue to play a leading role in the protests, stripping off the mandatory Islamic headscarf to express their rejection of clerical rule.

After the outbreak of the protests, the Iranian government hadn’t appeared willing to heed the protesters’ demands. It has continued to crack down on protesters, including sentencing at least seven arrested protesters to death. Authorities continue to blame the unrest on hostile foreign powers, without providing evidence.

But in recent days, Iranian state media platforms seemed to be adopting a more conciliatory tone, expressing a desire to engage with the problems of the Iranian people.

Home » AP Feeds » Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a 'reduced tempo' and suggests ...
2
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
AP Feeds
PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) -- America's ... PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) -- America's newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the ...
3
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia said ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to ...
4
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
AP Feeds
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person ...
5
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- An uneasy ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepared for Russian missile attacks aiming ...
6
China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets
AP Feeds
With police out in force, there ... With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well ...
7
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
AP Feeds
Republican officials in a rural Arizona ... Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a ...
8
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022
AP Feeds
'Gaslighting' -- behavior that's mind manipulating, ... 'Gaslighting' -- behavior that's mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful -- is Merriam-Webster's word of the year. Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased ...
9
Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election
AP Feeds
Six Arizona counties must decide Monday ... Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count ...