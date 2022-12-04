 Motown Bound: Aggies to face Bowling Green in Dec. 26 bowl - Albuquerque Journal

Motown Bound: Aggies to face Bowling Green in Dec. 26 bowl

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

New Mexico State football is heading for Detroit to play in the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green in a matchup of 6-6 teams.

The game will take place at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

Tickets for the Quick Lane Bowl will be available for purchase through the Pan American Center ticket office by calling (575) 646-1420 beginning Monday at noon MT. Fans can also visit the NM State box office, located on the north end of the Pan American Center, Monday through Friday during business hours.

The school has set up a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss its bowl invitation. Check back here for more information later.

