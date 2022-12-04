APD: Arrest made in August homicide

Albuquerque police on Saturday night arrested a man on suspicion of a fatal shooting in Southeast Albuquerque in August.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said that Joe Simon Hiliario Anderson was arrested on suspicion of an open count of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Raymond Aviles on August 6.

Police responded to the shooting at 1:30 p.m. near Eastern and Amherst SE. Aviles had been shot to death at the scene.

Gallegos said in a news release that Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 for the 2010 fatal shooting of Vicente Sanchez.

It was clear Sunday if Anderson had an attorney.

According to police, Anderson fatally shot Aviles after Aviles tried to drive away on a motorcycle that Anderson had lent him.

He was booked Saturday in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Albuquerque police have responded to a record-breaking 115 cases in which people were killed this year.