City of Albuquerque adds additional public meeting on Dec. 13 to detail housing plan

The city of Albuquerque has added an additional public meeting to discuss its plans to convert hotels into permanent housing, part of a larger strategy to increase permanent housing options.

The second meeting will be virtual and is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Officials say they added the meeting due to high interest in the already announced Dec. 6 meeting, which will be in-person at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The city is requesting RSVPs from those who plan to attend.

For more information about the events, including links to RSVP, go online to cabq.gov/family/events.