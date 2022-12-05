Hobbs man sentenced to 37 years for fatal shooting in 2020 that five children watched

A judge last week sentenced Matthew Red Fuentez of Hobbs to 37 years in prison for a 2020 fatal shooting witnessed by five children, the Lovington Police Department said Thursday.

A 5th Judicial District jury found Fuentez, 35, guilty in September of second-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and five counts of child abuse, court records show.

Lovington police said Fuentez fired six shots fatally injuring David Lee Casillas, 31, in the driveway of the victim’s home. Five children witnessed the killing, including Casillas’ 9-year-old son, police said.

Police said the killing was motivated by jealousy over a Hobbs woman who was present during the shooting.

District Judge Mark Sanchez sentenced Fuentez on Tuesday as a serious violent offender, which requires him to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.