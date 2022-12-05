 Fog advisory continues until 11 a.m. Monday; drivers urged to slow down - Albuquerque Journal

Fog advisory continues until 11 a.m. Monday; drivers urged to slow down

By ABQJournal News Staff

A traffic camera on eastbound Interstate 40 at 7th shows heavy fog and limited visibility. (Source: New Mexico Department of Transportation)

Heavy fog blanketed streets in and around Albuquerque Sunday night and Monday morning and it’s expected to stick around a while longer.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a dense fog advisory, which will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Visibility will be limited in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, the Albuquerque metro area, the Santa Fe metro area and the Lower Rio Grande Valley, according to the advisory.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the advisory says.

