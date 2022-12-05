BioPark welcomes first-ever penguin hatchling

Love is in the frosty air at the ABQ BioPark Zoo’s Penguin Chill exhibit, where the first ever penguin chick has hatched since the exhibit opened in July 2019.

In addition to the hatching of the gentoo penguin chick, five other gentoo pairs are nesting, as are three macaroni penguin pairs.

The egg of the new hatchling was discovered in mid October. Female parent Digit and male parent Killian, took tuns incubating it until it hatched on Nov. 22.

The announcement of the chick’s arrival was delayed until Dec. 3 because “the first 10 days of a hatchling’s life are precarious, with a high mortality rate,” said Ashley Bauer, the BioPark’s assistant curator of birds.

“The penguin team is very excited to welcome a baby penguin for the very first time,” she said. “Our dedicated staff of penguin professionals has worked hard to ensure that our birds are thriving, and breeding is a great indicator that they are comfortable in their home.”

The penguins built their nesting sites using some of the 1,200 pounds of landscaping stones inside BMX motorcycle tires left for them inside the exhibit.

During the chick’s 10-day wellness check last week, it tipped the scale at over one pound, indicating the bird had nearly quadrupled its weight since it hatched. The chick is healthy and being kept warm by Digit and Killian, who continue taking turns sitting on the chick until it grows larger and can regulate its own body temperature, Bauer said.

Keepers are feeding Digit and Killian four times a day, instead of twice, to ensure that the penguin parents have enough food to regurgitate for their offspring.

The new hatchling does not yet have a name, nor is its gender known. A blood test that will be done in the next 70 to 90 days will determine if it is male or female, Bauer said.

It will likely take a month or more before the chick starts to venture out from its nest. When its downy feathers drop off to make room for its waterproof feathers, keepers will take the chick to a behind-the-scenes holding area, where a kiddie pool will be used to acclimate the chick to swimming before it’s let loose in the main tank.

Penguins in general are only monogamous during the breeding season. Digit and Killian are a little unusual in that they have been paired since the Penguin Chill exhibit opened in 2019, Bauer said.

The exhibit reopened on Saturday after closing to visitors on Oct. 11 to protect the birds from the HPAI avian influenza. As a continued precaution against visitors tracking in the highly contagious virus, the upper area of the exhibit is open only to penguin keepers and zoo staff.

Most of the other birds on display throughout the BioPark remain off-exhibit while zoo officials continue to monitor the status of the bird virus. The virus occurs naturally in wild waterfowl populations but can spread to domestic poultry through contact with an infected bird’s feces or other secretions.