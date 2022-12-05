116 Albuquerque students shop for new clothes

Locker#505, a local nonprofit organization, took 116 Albuquerque students to Macy’s to pick out new clothes Sunday. Local business owners picked up the tab.

The non-profit was founded in 2014 and has been able to provide clothing for more than 12,000 students through community donations, according to the organization’s website. “By providing comfortable, suitable clothing, students can focus on their education without worrying about what they’re wearing,” the website states.

Steve and Patricia Aragon, local McDonald’s owners, donated $10,000 to the student clothing bank to help make Sunday’s shopping event possible. Macy’s, Western Sky Community Care and the Ice Wolves hockey team also contributed to the donations, which totaled $17,500, according to a news release.

“I attended an elementary school here in Albuquerque and was in the same situation as many of these kids. I received clothes and shoes from a similar charity growing up, and I was so grateful at the time,” Aragon said in the release. “I’m so honored to now give back to our community in a similar way and help these students like I was helped.”