 Father earns life sentence in toddler’s death - Albuquerque Journal

Father earns life sentence in toddler’s death

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Ricardo Soto (New Mexico State Police)

Fatal injuries to a 2-year-old boy in 2018 resulted in a sentence of life in prison for the child’s father, who was convicted by a jury in October of causing his son’s death, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Ricardo Soto, 38, was convicted Oct. 6 by a 12th Judicial District Court jury of child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Jeremiah Nevarez, in June 2018.

The conviction followed a three-week trial prosecuted by the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the AG’s office.

The sentence handed down Friday by District Judge Jared Kallunki requires Soto to serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Soto’s attorney, Judi Caruso, said in a written statement that she is appealing Soto’s conviction on the grounds that no crime was committed and Soto was wrongly convicted.

The statement, released Monday by the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said “the evidence is strong that he is truly innocent and that the boy’s death was likely from a combination of illness and an accidental fall at day care.”

“A wrongful conviction of an innocent man serves no one, especially not the memory of this little boy nor the pain that both families are suffering,” Caruso said in the statement.

Prosecutors called the conviction and sentence a just result for a heinous crime.

“Murdering a child is a horrific crime, and our just system must deliver the strongest justice under the law in order to protect children in New Mexico and hopefully begin the healing process for a grieving mother and family,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Soto called 911 on June 7, 2018, and reported that his son was unresponsive and seizing at his residence in Ruidoso Downs. X-rays showed that the child’s head was fractured, resulting in extensive brain injuries, New Mexico State Police said at the time.

The boy died in an El Paso hospital on June 10, 2018. Soto fled the area before police could interview him, police said.

State police obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was apprehended on June 9, 2018, by U.S. Customs officials in El Paso, Texas, as he attempted to reenter the United States from Mexico.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Father earns life sentence in toddler’s death

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM expands help with filling court forms
ABQnews Seeker
Court-scribe program helps people understand and ... Court-scribe program helps people understand and complete documents
2
Father earns life sentence in toddler’s death
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal injuries to a 2-year-old boy ... Fatal injuries to a 2-year-old boy in 2018 resulted in a sentence of life in prison for the child's father, who was convicted by ...
3
Under PNM's new rate case, utility plans to charge ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Co. of New Mexico's ... Public Service Co. of New Mexico's residential customers would pay just 75 cents extra per month if state regulators approve a proposed rate increase ...
4
An APD officer's law enforcement certificate was revoked in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The officer had been fired in ... The officer had been fired in May 2021, and another officer who was involved was fired but has been reinstated
5
BioPark welcomes first-ever penguin hatchling
ABQnews Seeker
Love is in the frosty air ... Love is in the frosty air at the ABQ BioPark Zoo's Penguin Chill exhibit, where the first ever penguin chick has hatched since the ...
6
116 Albuquerque students shop for new clothes
ABQnews Seeker
Locker#505, a local nonprofit organization, took ... Locker#505, a local nonprofit organization, took 116 Albuquerque students to Macy's to pick out new clothes Sunday. Local business owners picked up the tab. ...
7
Several flights into ABQ diverted Sunday due to heavy ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least seven flights headed to ... At least seven flights headed to the Albuquerque International Sunport were diverted to other airports Sunday night, due to dense fog that blanketed the ...
8
Nominations open for 11th annual Top Workplaces
ABQnews Seeker
Any NM organization with 35 or ... Any NM organization with 35 or more employees is eligible for nomination
9
Rio Rancho man spent decades building collection of UFO ...
ABQnews Seeker
Group looks to create national UFO ... Group looks to create national UFO records center in Albuquerque metro area