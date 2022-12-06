 He faces 33 years in prison for raping a child. But where is he? - Albuquerque Journal

He faces 33 years in prison for raping a child. But where is he?

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Fernando Ramirez (Courtesy of the DA’s Office)

A man who is facing up to 33 years in prison after being convicted of raping a child has cut off the GPS monitor he was ordered to wear while awaiting sentencing, according to the spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office.

In mid-November a jury found Fernando Ramirez guilty of raping a 9-year-old family member while he was staying overnight with her and her father in 2018. The 33-year-old faces a minimum of 18 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

“Our prosecution team argued to Judge Jennifer Wernersbach that Ramirez needed to be remanded to custody upon reading his guilty conviction, she did not detain him and instead allowed him to be on a GPS monitor pending sentencing,” said Lauren Rodriguez, the DA’s Office spokeswoman. “This afternoon the State was made aware that Ramirez had cut off his GPS monitor and is thought to be in Texas.”

A warrant has been issued for Ramirez’s arrest.

Tips: If anyone has any information about the Ramirez’s whereabouts they are asked to call 911.
