Fleet WR Porter enters transfer portal

Early this fall, New Mexico wide receiver Geordon Porter looked like a deep threat that would challenge opposing defenses all season long.

He wasn’t. And, unless he changes his mind, he won’t be that in 2023 – at least, not in a Lobo uniform.

Porter, a senior transfer from Arizona State with a COVID-related “super” season of eligibility remaining, posted on social media Monday that he’s entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I appreciate the University of New Mexico and the coaches for the opportunity,” he posted on Twitter. “However, I am in the transfer portal. I will be fine.”

Other UNM players who announced their plans to enter the portal include:

Antonio Hunt, a redshirt senior wide receiver from Lancaster, California, with a super senior season available.

Benji Johnson, a redshirt freshman safety from Hooks, Texas;

Christian Jourdain, a senior wide receiver from New Orleans with a super senior season remaining;

And Conor Genal, a redshirt junior quarterback from Santa Fe Springs, California.

Porter’s fast start included five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Lobos’ season-opening, 41-0 victory over Maine. The following week, he scored on a 69-yard pass from quarterback Miles Kendrick in a 31-14 loss to Boise State. He had two catches for 13 yards in a 27-10 win over UTEP.

But Porter suffered a foot injury in UNM’s 31-20 loss to UNLV, and as the Lobos’ passing game struggled mightily, he finished the season with 22 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

Even so, his 312 yards receiving were the best on the team. The Lobos finished 2-10 on the season, 0-8 in Mountain West Conference play.

Hunt, a transfer from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, played in a total of 17 games during his four years at UNM and recorded 13 tackles. He did not play in a game this season.

“I want to thank the University of New Mexico for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent on the football field,” Hunt tweeted. “I am honored to have earned my bachelor degree from this great university! … After thinking it over I have decided to enter the transfer portal … ”

Johnson played in 10 of UNM’s 12 games and was in on 11 tackles.

“I would like to give thanks to Coach (Danny Gonzales) and coach (Rocky) Long for the chance to play under them,” Johnson posted. “With that being said I am putting my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. God’s Plan”

Jourdain caught two passes for 18 yards, appearing in three games.

“Thank you (UNM football) for the opportunity,” Jourdain posted.

Genal was pressed into service due to injuries in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In four games, he completed 16 of 32 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I want to thank the UNM coaches who have coached me the past 4 years,” Genal posted on Twitter. “I am grateful for my time here to grow as both a quarterback and a person.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the tranfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Gonzales, UNM’s third-year head coach, has said it was inevitable that some players with eligibility would choose to leave with no need to sit out a year before playing elsewhere.

Signing day

Early signing period: Dec. 21-23 Mid-year JC transfers: Dec. 21-Jan. 15

Regular period: Feb. 21-April 1