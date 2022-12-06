 City council says yes to noise cameras - Albuquerque Journal

City council says yes to noise cameras

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton

Speed cameras already monitor some Albuquerque streets.

Pretty soon noise cameras will be watching — and listening — too.

The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras.

Isaac Benton, who co-sponsored the bill with Brook Bassan and Trudy Jones, said he believes the city can test the technology without much expense. He said it would supplement law enforcement efforts to combat the problematic drivers he contends are plaguing city streets.

“This is a possible way to be a force multiplier for our police department to try to cut down on aggressive driving behavior,” he said.

The bill passed 8-1 with only Klarissa Peña in opposition. She gave no public explanation.

The city already uses cameras for automated speed enforcement, something the council approved last year.

Pat Davis — the only councilor who voted against speed cameras — said he felt comfortable backing this effort, saying it specifically targeted vehicles.

“I still am not persuaded yet that the speed cameras are deterring people from speeding, but this will help us identify errant vehicles that are improperly on our streets by giving notices to owners they have to correct them,” Davis said.

While the legislation did not say which company’s cameras the city would use, a University of New Mexico civil engineering professor told the council Monday that there is local work underway on such technology.

“I hope we can continue to work together to solve this important issue,” professor Nick Ferenchak said Monday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City council says yes to noise cameras

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Volunteers needed for vital CASA program
ABQnews Seeker
Goal is 'to have 100% case ... Goal is 'to have 100% case coverage,' says executive director of CASA Partners 4NMKids
2
City council says yes to noise cameras
ABQnews Seeker
and listening — too. The city ... and listening — too. The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras. ...
3
116 Albuquerque students shop for new clothes --
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more ... Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more than 12,000 students through community donations
4
Council votes to strike safe outdoor space language from ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ongoing debate over safe outdoor ... The ongoing debate over safe outdoor spaces in Albuquerque continued Monday without any sign that either side is changing its mind. The City Council ...
5
Proposed anti-abortion law still tabled in Clovis
ABQnews Seeker
City's mayor breaks a tied vote ... City's mayor breaks a tied vote on the issue
6
Teammates helped NMSU basketball player after fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gun wasn’t turned over to police ... Gun wasn’t turned over to police for more than 12 hours
7
NM expands help with filling court forms
ABQnews Seeker
Court-scribe program helps people understand and ... Court-scribe program helps people understand and complete documents
8
Father earns life sentence in toddler's death
ABQnews Seeker
Defense attorney intends to appeal Defense attorney intends to appeal
9
Some retired educators are, slowly, returning to classrooms.
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's plan to entice retired ... New Mexico's plan to entice retired educators to come back to the classroom is working ...