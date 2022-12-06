City council says yes to noise cameras

Speed cameras already monitor some Albuquerque streets.

Pretty soon noise cameras will be watching — and listening — too.

The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras.

Isaac Benton, who co-sponsored the bill with Brook Bassan and Trudy Jones, said he believes the city can test the technology without much expense. He said it would supplement law enforcement efforts to combat the problematic drivers he contends are plaguing city streets.

“This is a possible way to be a force multiplier for our police department to try to cut down on aggressive driving behavior,” he said.

The bill passed 8-1 with only Klarissa Peña in opposition. She gave no public explanation.

The city already uses cameras for automated speed enforcement, something the council approved last year.

Pat Davis — the only councilor who voted against speed cameras — said he felt comfortable backing this effort, saying it specifically targeted vehicles.

“I still am not persuaded yet that the speed cameras are deterring people from speeding, but this will help us identify errant vehicles that are improperly on our streets by giving notices to owners they have to correct them,” Davis said.

While the legislation did not say which company’s cameras the city would use, a University of New Mexico civil engineering professor told the council Monday that there is local work underway on such technology.

“I hope we can continue to work together to solve this important issue,” professor Nick Ferenchak said Monday.