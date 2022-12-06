 New city commission to focus on domestic violence, sexual assault - Albuquerque Journal

New city commission to focus on domestic violence, sexual assault

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Renee Grout

In an effort to improve interventions, services and public understanding, Albuquerque is launching the Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

The city council on Monday unanimously approved creation of the panel, heeding a key recommendation from a task force Mayor Tim Keller convened in 2019 to study the issues.

“I just want to say that domestic violence is real and it affects everyone,” Councilor Renee Grout said prior to Monday’s vote.

Grout joined Tammy Fiebelkorn, Trudy Jones and Klarissa Peña to co-sponsor the legislation establishing the commission.

The commission’s objectives include facilitating “an effective and community-wide system of prevention and intervention,” training law enforcement and the judicial branch on related laws, and providing survivors and the general public with a forum for discussing and learning about the issues.

The mayor, with the council’s consent, will appoint the commission’s seven voting members — two from the general public who have lived experience with domestic violence or sexual assault and five from prevention organizations, including at least two who offer their services in multiple languages.

Various public entities, such as the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department and the Albuquerque Police Department, will be represented among nine advisory members.

“I have high hopes that this new entity will provide a space for representatives from different agencies, institutions and people with lived experience to coordinate efforts to eradicate these problems in our communities,” Claudia Medina, a member of the Mayor’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force, said in a statement.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New city commission to focus on domestic violence, sexual assault

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New city commission to focus on domestic violence, sexual ...
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to improve interventions, ... In an effort to improve interventions, services and public understanding, Albuquerque is launching the Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. The city council ...
2
Volunteers needed for vital CASA program
ABQnews Seeker
Goal is 'to have 100% case ... Goal is 'to have 100% case coverage,' says executive director of CASA Partners 4NMKids
3
City council says yes to noise cameras
ABQnews Seeker
and listening — too. The city ... and listening — too. The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras. ...
4
116 Albuquerque students shop for new clothes
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more ... Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more than 12,000 students through community donations
5
Council votes to strike safe outdoor space language from ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ongoing debate over safe outdoor ... The ongoing debate over safe outdoor spaces in Albuquerque continued Monday without any sign that either side is changing its mind. The City Council ...
6
Proposed anti-abortion law still tabled in Clovis
ABQnews Seeker
City's mayor breaks a tied vote ... City's mayor breaks a tied vote on the issue
7
Teammates helped NMSU basketball player after fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gun wasn’t turned over to police ... Gun wasn’t turned over to police for more than 12 hours
8
NM expands help with filling court forms
ABQnews Seeker
Court-scribe program helps people understand and ... Court-scribe program helps people understand and complete documents
9
Father earns life sentence in toddler's death
ABQnews Seeker
Defense attorney intends to appeal Defense attorney intends to appeal