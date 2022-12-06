APD seeks help locating 5-year-old girl after father shows up to shelter without her

Albuquerque police are asking for help locating 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton.

Clinton was last seen Monday trying to board a city bus at 51st and Central with her father, who was intoxicated, police said in a news release. “Due to the father’s state of intoxication, he was denied access to the bus,” the release says.

When her father showed up to a shelter at 1511 Gibson SE without Clinton, she was reported missing, according to the release.

Police say Clinton’s father is not able to tell them what happened or where he last saw his daughter.

Clinton was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and black jeans. “If located, please call 911 immediately,” the release says.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Missing Person Unit at (505) 235-1039 or (505) 924-6096.