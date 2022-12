Services for Diane Albert, 65, late municipal judge for the village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hotel Albuquerque chapel, 800 Rio Grande NW. A reception will follow in the Franciscan Room.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Judge Albert died on Nov. 25 after being shot by her husband, Eric Pinkerton, who then took his own life.