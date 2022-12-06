 NM adds anxiety disorder as medical cannabis qualifying condition - Albuquerque Journal

NM adds anxiety disorder as medical cannabis qualifying condition

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A worker at an Albuquerque medical cannabis dispensary cuts up marijuana buds in this December 2020 file photo. New Mexico’s Department of Health announced Tuesday that anxiety disorder will be added next month as a qualifying conditions to enroll in the state’s medical cannabis program. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico will add anxiety disorder as a qualifying condition to participate in its medical cannabis program, after the state’s top health official approved a recommendation made earlier this year by an advisory board.

The new qualifying condition, which will take effect next month, comes as New Mexico has seen a significant enrollment decline in its medical cannabis program following the April legalization of recreational marijuana use for adults age 21 and older.

David Scrase, the acting secretary for the state Department of Health, said Tuesday the decision to add anxiety disorder as a qualifying condition would provide additional options to the roughly one in four New Mexicans afflicted by chronic anxiety.

“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder,” Scrase said in a statement.

After years of rapid growth, enrollment in the medical cannabis program dipped from 133,113 patients as of the end of March to 116,279 patients as of the end of November, according to DOH data.

The director of the state’s medical cannabis program has described the patient decline as not surprising in the initial months after adult-use legalization, while also predicting enrollment levels would rebound in the coming months.

He also said some enrolled patients might renew their medical cannabis cards after realizing that commercial sales are subject to taxation —the tax rate is currently about 20% depending on location — while medical cannabis purchases are not.

However, some cannabis producers and patients say many dispensaries have decided to focus primarily on recreational sales, while also claiming the state does not provide sufficient protections and incentives for medical marijuana users to continue signing up.

Scrase made the decision to add anxiety disorder as a qualifying condition after the state’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board voted in March to recommend the move.

Once the change takes effect, anxiety disorder will become one of 29 qualifying conditions for enrolling in the medical cannabis program. Individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder and acute chronic pain make up more than 80% of all enrolled patients.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM adds anxiety disorder as medical cannabis qualifying condition

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Teammates helped NMSU basketball player after fatal shooting on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gun wasn’t turned over to police ... Gun wasn’t turned over to police for more than 12 hours
2
UNM shooting: NMSU suspends basketball player Mike Peake
ABQnews Seeker
Athletic Director makes school's first issuance ... Athletic Director makes school's first issuance on discipline since shooting
3
ABQ BioPark Zoo welcomes first-ever penguin hatchling
ABQnews Seeker
Mom and Dad are keeping healthy ... Mom and Dad are keeping healthy baby penguin warm
4
City council says yes to noise cameras
ABQnews Seeker
and listening — too. The city ... and listening — too. The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras. ...
5
Services announced for Los Ranchos Judge Diane Albert
ABQnews Seeker
Services for Diane Albert, 65, late ... Services for Diane Albert, 65, late municipal judge for the village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, ...
6
PNM rate case would raise bills by 75 cents ...
ABQnews Seeker
The minimal impact on bills reflects ... The minimal impact on bills reflects substantial savings f
7
Missing girl found; man charged with assaulting officer while ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man allegedly lost his temper ... A man allegedly lost his temper and nearly attacked an officer Monday night as Albuquerque police searched the city for his missing five-year-old. The ...
8
House Speaker Brian Egolf resigns from Public Regulation Commission ...
ABQnews Seeker
Move sidesteps an ethics hearing Move sidesteps an ethics hearing
9
He faces 33 years in prison for raping a ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man who is facing up ... A man who is facing up to 33 years in prison after being convicted of raping a child has cut off the GPS monitor ...
10
Some retired New Mexico educators are slowly returning to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's plan to entice retired ... New Mexico's plan to entice retired educators to come back to the classroom is working ...