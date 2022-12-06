NMSU to hire outside firm to probe shooting involving basketball player

New Mexico State University said Tuesday the school would hire an external, third-party investigator to review the fatal shooting involving an NMSU basketball player in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.

The announcement comes a day after the Journal and KOAT-TV reported an assistant coach turned over to police he gun the basketball player used during the shooting.

Mike Peake, a NMSU basketball player, was shot in the leg on the University of New Mexico’s campus at around 3 a.m. the morning of a rivalry game between the Lobos and Aggies.He was on campus to meet a female student.

Peake was armed with a gun at the time. He returned fire, fatally shooting a UNM student. Peake hasn’t been charged with a crime.

More than 12 hours after the shooting, an NMSU assistant coach gave police the gun that Peake had on him at the time. Police also recovered a tablet that Peake was using that day from the team’s bus, which was on its way back to Las Cruces.

NMSU officials said that the external review will be separate from an ongoing legal investigation being done by New Mexico State Police.

“We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university. The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts.”

The chancellor said the review would also examine the university’s response in the days following the shooting.

“If there is anything we should have done differently, this report will let us know. In the last day, we have received a number of new questions regarding this case. Unfortunately, some of what’s been reported in the media is information NMSU has not been provided,” Arvizu said. “To be fair to all involved, it’s important to have a more detailed understanding of what has occurred.”

The school said they would name the firm that will complete the investigation once the contract is finalized.