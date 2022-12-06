Where’s the International Folk Art Market moving to? Find out where

The International Folk Art Market is headed for a new home in Santa Fe.

On Tuesday, officials released that the long-standing summer market will move from Museum Hill to the Santa Fe Railyard Park in 2023.

Next year’s market will take place July 5-9.

According to Melissa Mann, IFAM CEO, the move to the Railyard District was made because there is the IFAM Center and Shop located a block away.

Mann said IFAM had very successful “Community Celebrations” in the Railyard a decade ago.

“We are thrilled to work with them again in concert with the local businesses and organizations that make the Railyard such a sought-after destination for locals and visitors alike,” shared Mann.

Mann said guests can expect the same elements as previous years.

For 2023, the market has accepted 162 artists from 52 countries, with 39 of them being first-time participants.

A free “Community Celebration” will open the market on July 5.

In July 2022, out-of-town and resident attendees at the market spent an estimated total of $9,855,427 outside of the market itself and generated Gross Receipts Tax of an additional $812,159.

IFAM itself paid $246,211 in GRT and generated an additional $1,448,477 in contracts and salaries associated with the event – bringing the total economic impact of the 2022 market to more than $11.5 million over five days.

“The presence of IFAM on the Railyard brings to a full circle the original intention for the use of the Railyard. We are very excited to add another keystone event to the Railyard,” said Steve Robinson, president of Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation.