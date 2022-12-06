 Where's the International Folk Art Market moving to? Find out where - Albuquerque Journal

Where’s the International Folk Art Market moving to? Find out where

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The International Folk Art Market will move from Museum Hill to the Railyard Park in Santa Fe. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The International Folk Art Market is headed for a new home in Santa Fe.

On Tuesday, officials released that the long-standing summer market will move from Museum Hill to the Santa Fe Railyard Park in 2023.

Next year’s market will take place July 5-9.

According to Melissa Mann, IFAM CEO, the move to the Railyard District was made because there is the IFAM Center and Shop located a block away.

Mann said IFAM had very successful “Community Celebrations” in the Railyard a decade ago.

“We are thrilled to work with them again in concert with the local businesses and organizations that make the Railyard such a sought-after destination for locals and visitors alike,” shared Mann.

Mann said guests can expect the same elements as previous years.

For 2023, the market has accepted 162 artists from 52 countries, with 39 of them being first-time participants.

A free “Community Celebration” will open the market on July 5.

In July 2022, out-of-town and resident attendees at the market spent an estimated total of $9,855,427 outside of the market itself and generated Gross Receipts Tax of an additional $812,159.

IFAM itself paid $246,211 in GRT and generated an additional $1,448,477 in contracts and salaries associated with the event – bringing the total economic impact of the 2022 market to more than $11.5 million over five days.

“The presence of IFAM on the Railyard brings to a full circle the original intention for the use of the Railyard. We are very excited to add another keystone event to the Railyard,” said Steve Robinson, president of Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Where’s the International Folk Art Market moving to? Find out where

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Where's the International Folk Art Market moving to? Find ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials released that the long-standing summer ... Officials released that the long-standing summer market will move from Museum Hill to the Santa Fe Railyard Park in 2023.
2
NMSU to hire outside firm to probe shooting involving ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University said Tuesday ... New Mexico State University said Tuesday the school would hire an external, third-party investigator to review the fatal shooting involving an NMSU basketball player ...
3
NM adds anxiety disorder as medical cannabis qualifying condition
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico will add anxiety disorder ... New Mexico will add anxiety disorder as a qualifying condition to participate in its medical cannabis program, after the state's top health official approved ...
4
Services announced for Los Ranchos judge Diane Albert
ABQnews Seeker
Services for Diane Albert, 65, late ... Services for Diane Albert, 65, late municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, ...
5
Missing girl found; man charged with assaulting officer while ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man allegedly lost his temper ... A man allegedly lost his temper and nearly attacked an officer Monday night as Albuquerque police searched the city for his missing five-year-old. The ...
6
Albuquerque City Council approves commission to focus on domestic ...
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to improve interventions, ... In an effort to improve interventions, services and public understanding, Albuquerque is launching the Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. The city council ...
7
Volunteers needed for vital CASA program
ABQnews Seeker
Goal is 'to have 100% case ... Goal is 'to have 100% case coverage,' says executive director of CASA Partners 4NMKids
8
City council says yes to noise cameras
ABQnews Seeker
and listening — too. The city ... and listening — too. The city council on Monday approved a pilot program aimed at detecting loud vehicles through the use of special cameras. ...
9
Local nonprofit Locker#505 helps 116 Albuquerque students shop for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more ... Nonprofit Locker505 provides clothing for more than 12,000 students through community donations