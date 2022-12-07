Find out when ABQ-based chef Marie Yniguez will be featured on ‘Great American Holiday Cookie Swap’

Marie Yniguez is ready for the spotlight — again.

The Albuquerque-based chef is not only known for her cuisine, but her work within the community.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Yniguez and her restaurant, My Mom’s, will represent New Mexico in “Today’s Great American Holiday Cookie Swap.”

Of course, Yniguez and crew are going with a recipe for the State Cookie — the biscochito.

“My favorite thing to do is represent New Mexico,” Yniguez says.

Beginning at 7 a.m., “Today,” will showcase the best holiday cookie recipes from around the country made by 52 chefs representing every state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer treks across the country to sample regionally-themed cookies.

Yniguez’s daughter, Ryan, help create the recipe for the cookie.

“It’s my mom’s and my auntie’s recipe combined,” Yniguez says. “To be able to represent my state with recipes from my family’s traditions is a bonus.”

The show will also stream on today.com/allday.