Lobo football: Haulcy honored again; two players are leaving

A.J. Haulcy’s standout true freshman season for the New Mexico Lobos earned him another honor on Tuesday.

Haulcy, a a 6-foot-1, 220-pound safety from Missouri City, Texas, has been named a first-team freshman All-American by the College Football News.

Earlier, Haulcy was accorded the same status by Pro Football Focus.

During the season, Haulcy twice was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week. He made the All-MWC second-team at season’s end.

When a true freshman registers 24 tackles in a single game, as Haulcy did against Fresno State on Oct. 22, that’s bound to make an impression. But Haulcy made a startling first impression when he forced a touchdown-saving fumble just short of the goal line in the Lobos’ 27-10 victory over UTEP on Sept. 17.

On the season, Haulcy ranked third on the UNM defense with 87 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and the aforementioned forced fumble.

THE PORTAL: Defensive end Jake Saltonstall, who started all 12 of UNM’s games this season, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.Â

Saltonstall is a 2022 senior who has a COVID-related “super” season remaining. He had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery this season.

Over the course of his three-year UNM career, the transfer from Foothills College in his home state of California had 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He started 31 games.

FAREWELL: Bear Milacek is leaving the UNM football program, but he’s not entering the transfer portal.

He’s saying goodbye to football, a head injury having ended his career.Â

Milacek came to UNM in the spring of 2021 as a quarterback out of Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, Arizona, then switched sides of the ball and became a linebacker.

He’s not listed as having played a game as a Lobo.

Still, he posted on Twitter, his time at UNM was of great value.

“… I will never be able to explain what Coach (Danny) Gonzales and the staff at UNM (have) done for me,” Milacek wrote, “including the academic advisors and how they have shaped me into a young man.

“… I’m heading into my next chapter.”