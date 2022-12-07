 Prep basketball: La Cueva girls end Volcano Vista win streak at 46 - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball: La Cueva girls end Volcano Vista win streak at 46

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

La Cueva shooting guard Jordyn Dyer, center left, attempts a shot during a game against Volcano Vista at Volcano Vista High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Liam DeBonis/Journal)

It was going to happen sooner or later. And it finally happened Tuesday night.

The Volcano Vista High School girls basketball team hadn’t lost a game in 2 years and nearly 9 months, but the Hawks’ 46-game winning streak, which included the last two Class 5A state championships, came crashing down at the hands of the La Cueva Bears.

Visiting La Cueva responded to every challenge, and the sixth-ranked Bears played with grit and poise in the second half and managed what no one else had since Hobbs — on March 14, 2020 — as the Bears won 52-40 at No. 2-ranked Volcano Vista.

“I know the girls are excited,” La Cueva coach Marisa Cogan said. “Beating Volcano, who has been so dominant, is definitely a good feeling.”

The Hawks have been a thorn for everyone in 5A for two-plus years. It had been nearly 1,000 days since Volcano Vista lost a game — 997 days, to be exact, in the 2020 state finai.

“You know, it just didn’t go our way tonight, but what a run that was, right?” Hawks coach Lisa Villareal said.

How did the streak end?

It was a poor shooting night by Volcano Vista (4-1), for starters, which was ice cold from the start. “I could see the tide just not going in our favor,” Villareal said.

It was also a litany of turnovers. It was some foul trouble for Taejhuan Hill, the Hawks’ best player, a 6-foot forward with whom La Cueva (2-1) couldn’t match up.

But mostly, it was the Bears, who answered every challenge Volcano Vista threw at them. The Hawks pressed and trapped and went hard after La Cueva opened up as much as an 11-point lead in the third quarter.

But Volcano Vista, a team that graduated three of its four best players off the most recent championship team, just could not summon the run needed to overtake the Bears in the fourth quarter.

“We were kind of frazzled by their press in the first quarter,” said Cogan, “but once we were composed, we were able to pull away a little bit.”

No individual shot exemplified this more than the one launched by junior guard Toni Lucero in the fourth quarter. Her 3-pointer 30 seconds into the quarter put La Cueva in front 41-30.

And although Hill tried to keep the Hawks close — her lay-in with 3:11 remaining brought the Hawks to within 43-38 — La Cueva junior Eva Love scored the next five points and it was over.

“It was definitely a good win for us,” said Lucero, who led the Bears with 14 points. “Especially after our tough loss (last weekend) against Centennial. … We definitely learned from (playing Volcano Vista) last year. We did give them a run, but we tend to always fall apart. We really held our composure and took good shots and played smart.”

Hill had 15 points to lead Volcano Vista. Mari Manzanares added 11 points. Both Hill and Love for the Bears were dealing with foul trouble in the second half.

The teams meet again Dec. 20 at La Cueva.

“We definitely feel like we can compete with anyone in the state,” Lucero said.

Home » From the newspaper » Prep basketball: La Cueva girls end Volcano Vista win streak at 46

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep basketball: La Cueva girls end Volcano Vista win ...
Boys' Basketball
It was going to happen sooner ... It was going to happen sooner or later. And it finally happened Tuesday night. The Volcano Vista High School girls basketball team hadn't lost ...
2
Prep basketball has tipped off: Here are the teams ...
Boys' Basketball
The 2021-22 Class 5A high school ... The 2021-22 Class 5A high school boys basketball season belonged primarily to Volcano Vista and Las ...
3
Prep basketball: Volcano Vista win vs. Sandia feels like ...
Boys' Basketball
The easy thing is to say, ... The easy thing is to say, this was a battle of the Browns. Greg, the boys basketball coach at Volcan ...
4
Opening night of prep basketball, and Rio Grande enjoys ...
Boys' Basketball
It has been so long since ... It has been so long since Rio Grande High School hosted a basketball game that almost none of the Ra ...
5
Prep basketball: 2022-23 season is underway
Boys' Basketball
Football is tying things up on ... Football is tying things up on Saturday.    Basketball is just beginning to weave its ...
6
La Cueva's Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico ...
Boys' Basketball
New Mexico State's men's basketball program ... New Mexico State's men's basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to La Cueva big man Daniel Jacobsen. The 7-foot Jacobsen, who will be ...
7
Orell grateful for chance to coach La Cueva boys ...
Boys' Basketball
Eric Orell admitted, he wasn't entirely ... Eric Orell admitted, he wasn't entirely certain if another chance would come along like the one that became official Monday. 'I didn't think it ...
8
NMSHOF extends ticket discount
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico Sports Hall of ... The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has extended through Friday a discounted price of $75 for tickets to its Aug. 20 induction banquet ...
9
La Cueva boys basketball coach Joyce resigns
Boys' Basketball
Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as ... Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at La Cueva High School, the Journal learned Wednesday evening. Joyce was hired ...