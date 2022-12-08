 Contest tasks filmmakers with showing off what Las Cruces has to offer - Albuquerque Journal

Contest tasks filmmakers with showing off what Las Cruces has to offer

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Las Cruces International Film Festival and Visit Las Cruces have teamed up for the contest called, “Visit Las Cruces Stories.” (Courtesy of Las Cruces International Film Festival)

When it comes to film, Las Cruces continues to make it known that it has all the infrastructure.

This is exactly why the Las Cruces International Film Festival and Visit Las Cruces have teamed up for the “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.

According to Visit Las Cruces, they want the public to participate to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism and film hotspot.

“Las Cruces is much more than a place. It is a destination full of friendly people, bold flavors, a thriving art scene and rugged outdoor adventure, while staying true to its rich history and culture,” said Rochelle Miller-Hernandez, Visit Las Cruces director. “The ‘Visit Las Cruces Stories’ contest is meant to capture the spirit of our city and what makes it a place you want to experience. We can’t wait to see what these talented filmmakers create!”

Ross Marks, LCIFF executive director, says participants are asked to create a 3- to -5-minute video showcasing Las Cruces as a desired travel and tourism destination.

Entries will be accepted through Feb. 15 on FilmFreeway. More information can be found at lascrucesfilmfest.com/visitlcstories.

“This contest is designed to engage the community with the wonderful city that is Las Cruces,” Marks says. “Las Cruces is a vibrant, supportive, enriching community with so many facets and stories. This contest allows filmmakers to tell those Las Cruces stories and showcase the city. As the premiere film event in town, I am proud the Las Cruces International Film Festival together with Visit Las Cruces can support filmmakers and the city at the same time.”

Three award places will be given out along with a $1,000, $500 and $250 prize.

Marks says the winners will also get LCIFF 2023 VIP tickets.

“(The) winning entries will be played before each screening during the 2023 Las Cruces International Film Festival,” Marks says.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Online Submission Criteria
• Must showcase community with an emphasis on tourism featuring the city and/or the people that live in the city.

•Drone footage is encouraged but not required. (Follows FAA rules and regulations.)

•Must include a B-roll of scenic Las Cruces: i.e. landscape, cityscape, local flair.

•Important to somehow specify it is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for viewers outside the area.

•Focus on one topic or theme, not montage: i.e. outdoor recreation, single business owner, food, culture, history, event, prominent community figure, etc.

•Length 3-5 minutes. Must include a 30-second teaser.

•The emphasis is that video MAY be used for commercial purposes outside of the contest and LCIFF.

