Over 100 NM artists and crafts people to be featured between two Santa Fe events

More than 100 fine artists and crafts people from across New Mexico will converge on Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts holiday markets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The two campuses lie just a six-minute drive or an 11-minute bike ride apart. The SFCC fair will be in the main hallway and Campus Center at 6401 Richards Ave. The IAIA event will be in the Performing Arts and Fitness Center at 83 Avan Nu Po Road. Admission and parking are free.

IAIA will feature the work of Indigenous artists, including traditional incised and carved pottery from Eric Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo); traditional and contemporary beadwork by Shannon Hooper (Fallon Paiute and Shoshone); traditional ash and sweetgrass baskets by Barbara Robidoux (Eastern Cherokee); functional porcelain and stoneware by Margarita Paz Pedro (Laguna Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo); wood carvings including Kachinas by Timothy Talawepi (Hopi); photography, linocuts and screen prints by Tiara Yazzie (Diné); and more.

The SFCC Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will feature jewelry, metal art, tinwork, holiday ornaments, hand carved birds and angels, beadwork, baskets, leatherwork, quilts, handmade vintage stockings, wreaths, straw applique, photography, greeting cards, scarves, ponchos, wooden bowls, ceramic dishware and mugs, decorated elk and deer skulls/antlers, fiber art, small canvas paintings, aroma products and more.

For information visit iaia.edu/holidaymarket and sfcc.edu/events/.