Ryanhood to deliver the holidays with high-energy, big-harmony, dueling acoustic guitar

Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood devised a tour surrounding their album, “On Christmas,” a few years ago.

Then the pandemic rolled around plans for the tour stopped.

But that didn’t deter the masterminds behind the Arizona-based duo Ryanhood.

“Having the tour not happens means we haven’t performed the songs in a couple of years,” says Hood. “This is finally the year we get to start having fun with the album on tour.”

Ryanhood brings its “A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood” to both Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The duo plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery in Santa Fe, and then 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at @708 in Albuquerque.

The tour is based on their award-winning album, “On Christmas” and features a blend of original holiday compositions, wintry covers, and reworked classics woven together with holiday stories and memories, all wrapped up in the high-energy, big-harmony, dueling acoustic guitar approach that Ryanhood fans across the country have come to expect.

Hood says Christmas itself is a very diverse season and means a lot of different things to different people.

“The show touches on ‘What is Christmas to you,’ ” Hood says. “It’s a delight and I am personally enthralled to be on the road.”

Green sees a silver lining to the pandemic, which allowed the duo to sit with the material for a few years.

“When we get to this particular time of year, we get to pull out these songs and perform them for a month,” Green says. “The songs rest for 11 months out of the year. When we get back to this show, it will feel fresh. It’s like a gift that keeps giving.”

Green says the duo put out the album, “Under the Leaves,” in 2021 and some of the songs from the album make the show.

“We worked with a string quartet on this album and hopefully we will get to tour this album completely,” Green says.

After more than a decade together, Ryanhood has toured the world.

Hood says it’s through daily travels that he and Green get inspiration from.

He says the biggest challenge is practicing patience.

“I think artists in general are restless,” Hood says. “We’re busy brainstorming other Christmas stories. Everyone is a treasure trove of inspiration. We have to take the time to stop and pay attention.”