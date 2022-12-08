Taos Folk returns with its annual holiday event

Taos’ favorite holiday pop-up store, Taos Folk Holiday Pop-Up Store, returns.

The event takes place at the Taos Center for the Arts/Stables Art Gallery at 133 Paseo del Pueblo Norte in Taos.

“What’s really special is we take over the Stables Art Gallery, which is one of the popular galleries in Taos, and we literally turn it into this whole holiday festive environment until Christmas Eve,” said artist Monique Parker. “This year, they have allowed some artists into the show including myself so I’ll have the 2023 spirit animals in the southwest calendar there with my paintings.”

The shop showcases affordable handmade crafts from dozens of local artists and the last day of the shop is Christmas Eve.

“Jessie Tinch bought it, I want to say earlier this year, so we can keep this Taos traditional alive,” Parker said. “It serves so many of the local craftspeople and artisans over 50, so we are grateful that she did that because we can keep this really sweet tradition alive.”

Tinch is looking forward to locals and visitors experiencing the vibrant, local-inspired holiday shopping that has made Taos Folk a beloved tradition.

“This is definitely a must-see, must-shop event Taoseños don’t want to miss,” Tinch said in a press release. “Craft-hungry individuals seeking charming, artsy, fun and functional handmade gifts will score at this unique and very Taos tradition.”

The pop-up event is a great opportunity for the local community and artists alike.

There will be an assortment of affordable handmade arts, crafts and gifts for everyone on your list, such as: jewelry, aprons, T-shirts, soaps, candles, whimsical wooden sculptures/spoons, pottery, sculptures, ceramics, knitted sweaters, scarves, fiber arts, pillows, original paintings, books from local authors, and more from the local Taos Pueblo community.

“There’s fiber artists, there are ceramicist jewelers and there’s some really cool and funky ironing board cover boot warmers for your cowboy boots,” Parker said. “When you’re out on the ranch. I mean, it’s just really, really unique holiday gifts.

Taos Folk supports the local art community in creating an event where local artists can present their unique handmade works under one roof this holiday shopping season.

“I just talked to one of our customers and she said that she loves to go every year because it’s this really festive environment, but it’s also really calming,” Parker said. “There’s like Christmas lights out and there’s literally 50 different booths and it’s fun for people to see gifts that are made by Taos hands and all under one roof.”