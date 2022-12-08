Check out this other river of lights in New Mexico

Christmas on the Pecos is a New Mexico tradition. One of my fondest holiday memories is cruising down the Pecos reveling in the light displays along the riverbanks. You can spend a day exploring Carlsbad Caverns and then embark on your evening river adventure.

Read about this event and more that can get you warmed up for the holidays.

Don’t miss the boat

Carlsbad is home to New Mexico’s other river of lights. Take a ride down the Pecos and take in the views of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards, all decked out for the holidays.

The first boat departs from the Pecos River Village, 711 Muscatel Ave., in Carlsbad, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets run $22 adults, $18 children ages 3-12, and children 2 and under are free but must ride in the lap of a ticket holder. Residents of Eddy County are eligible for discounted ticket rates.

If you can’t make it out this weekend, Christmas on the Pecos will run every day, except Dec. 24, through Dec. 31.

Visit christmasonthepecos.com for more info.

To market, to market

The Rail Yards Market is hosting its 9th Annual Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.

Over 150 vendors will have a selection of locally-made food and handcrafted items for sale, just in time for holiday shopping.

Entry and parking to the event is free, and there will be a free park and ride from the BioPark Zoo. The Rail Yards Market is located at 777 First St. SW. For more information visit railyardsmarket.org

Lighting up the lake

The Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk and Floating Lights Parade will light up the lake 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Three-thousand luminarias will light up Elephant Butte Lake with campsites hosting food, music and campfires. I also heard Santa will make an appearance.

The event is free but there is a park admission fee of $5 per car or $15 per bus or tour van.

Elephant Butte Lake State Park is located at 101 Highway 195, Elephant Butte. The festivities will be at the Dirt Dam area of the state park, south of Marina Del Sur.

On the market

Los Ranchos Art Market will be hosting a holiday art market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Over 20 artists will be selling arts and crafts. Hot drinks and food will also be available.

The free event will be held at 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. If you can’t make it out this Saturday, the market will return Dec. 17.

5K for the rest of us

It’s time for the airing of the grievances and why not get in a little exercise while doing it?

The Festivus 5K For the Rest of Us will take off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, from Mariposa Basin Park, 4900 Kachina St. NW.

Registration is $40 at active.com or on race day (cash only) at the park.

Food, drink and fun

Santa Fe’s Tumbleroot Brewery will be hosting the String of Lights holiday market noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event will feature over 50 makers along with food, drink and holiday fun.

Tumbleroot is located at 2797 Agua Fria St. in Santa Fe.