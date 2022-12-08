Sports Speak Up! Reader blasts New Mexico State’s handling of deadly shooting incident

WE ALL should be quite concerned about how New Mexico State University coaching staff and administrators handled the aftermath of the deadly shooting incident on UNM’s campus. At the least they exhibited gross incompetence. At the worst they may have interfered with a police investigation and mishandled evidence.

— Disturbed Dave, Albuquerque

KUDOS TO first year coach Jerry Kill and the NMSU football team for finishing the season 6-6 and earning a bowl bid. If there is a tougher coaching gig than at UNM, it is NMSU. Major accomplishment!

— Bob, UNM Area

AT LAST, the U.S. men’s soccer team is coming home from Qatar, having lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the World Cup “knockout round.” We can now enjoy a four-year respite before the news media try once again to persuade Americans that soccer is somehow an exciting game. Pickleball, maybe; but soccer? No way.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

HEY UNM BB fans, take Pitino’s advice, be patient and don’t start with any post season hype. Just enjoy watching the game without having to wear a mask unless you want to. That in itself is a win.

— Lindsey