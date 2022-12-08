 New Mexico voters show conservation and communities matter - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico voters show conservation and communities matter

By Mark Allison / executive director, New Mexico wild action fund

For candidates with strong conservation values, the 2022 midterm election was one for the ages. In New Mexico, we saw impressive victories by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who championed the Energy Transition Act and conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030; State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, who supports plugging abandoned oil and gas wells; and the election of Gabe Vasquez – a well-known conservationist – in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

The outcome demonstrates that protecting public lands, waters and wildlife is a winner, with crossover appeal to Democrats, Republicans and independents. A 2022 poll by Colorado College showed that 79% of New Mexicans support protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030; 82% support creating new national monuments; 85% say that public lands issues help determine their support for an elected official; and a whopping 92% support requiring oil and gas companies to pay for cleanup costs. This isn’t surprising in the Land of Enchantment, where we know that our natural and cultural heritage are inextricably connected.

A study by the Center for Western Priorities noted that between 2011 and 2021, New Mexico ranked third among all Western states in conserving the most public land. While that is good news, the report also noted that we are far behind in total protected lands, and bills to protect over 16 million acres of public land in the West are currently languishing in Congress.

Fortunately, New Mexico has elected leaders with strong conservation values representing us in Washington, D.C. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury listen to communities who want to protect special places, and they have our gratitude.

They put forth crucial legislation this year, including the M.H. Dutch Salmon Gila Wild and Scenic River Act, which would permanently protect 450 miles of New Mexico’s last free-flowing river, and the Pecos Watershed Protection Act, which would protect this sensitive area from new hardrock mining. The Cerro de la Olla Wilderness Act will safeguard 13,000 acres with rich cultural and wildlife values, and the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act will prevent future drilling on public lands near this place that is sacred to pueblos and tribes. More work remains before these bills become law. In the remaining weeks of this Congress , it is imperative that they finish the job.

We are calling on the leadership in Congress to pass these bills . Now is the time to deliver on their promise to conserve our public lands, waters and wildlife. It’s time to move these bills forward in a comprehensive public lands package.

And if a cynical few attempt to thwart the will of New Mexicans, we call on President Biden to use his executive authority under the Antiquities Act, as he did for the recent establishments of new national monuments at Camp Hale in Colorado and Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada. We strongly encourage him to protect such places as the Caja del Rio here in New Mexico, an important cultural landscape for pueblos and Hispano communities. The voters have spoken and their message is clear: the time for conservation is now. This holiday season, that would truly be the gift that keeps on giving.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » New Mexico voters show conservation and communities matter

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
A homegrown solution for out-of-control health care costs
From the newspaper
It's depressing. Health costs are rising ... It's depressing. Health costs are rising - impacting patients, employers and providers. W ...
2
New Mexico voters show conservation and communities matter
From the newspaper
For candidates with strong conservation values, ... For candidates with strong conservation values, the 2022 midterm election was one for the ages. In N ...
3
Editorial: Egolf's involvement doesn't help restore trust in the ...
Editorials
It sounded a bit suspect from ... It sounded a bit suspect from the outset.    As speaker of the New Mexico House of Re ...
4
Students rally to provide holiday cheer for homeless youth
ABQnews Seeker
Toy drive was largely pulled together ... Toy drive was largely pulled together by the La Cueva High School dance team
5
Las Vegas woman sought in fatal crash investigation
ABQnews Seeker
Driver and two passengers left the ... Driver and two passengers left the scene on foot after the crash, according to the complaint
6
NM, Mexico sign pact on care for Mexican children
ABQnews Seeker
Updated MOU signed by CYFD, Consulate ... Updated MOU signed by CYFD, Consulate of Mexico
7
Concerns sparked over PRC candidates
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say panel lacks representation from ... Critics say panel lacks representation from northwest region of the state
8
The state education department revealed a $4.3 billion budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
PED's proposed budget is a 9% ... PED's proposed budget is a 9% increase for next year
9
NMSU benches players involved in aftermath of teammate's shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
The three were seen in video ... The three were seen in video footage moments after the fatal shooting