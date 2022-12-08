 Las Vegas woman sought in fatal crash investigation - Albuquerque Journal

Las Vegas woman sought in fatal crash investigation

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police are looking for a Las Vegas, New Mexico, woman accused of colliding with an SUV, killing the Marine veteran who was working on it.

Jennifer Rue, 25, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death. A warrant for her arrest was filed in Metropolitan Court on Nov. 28.

Rue was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser east on Avenida Cesar Chavez SE in October when she attempted to turn left onto Wilmore, according to a criminal complaint. Due to the vehicle’s speed, she lost control and crashed into a Ford Expedition parked on the west side of Wilmore.

Scott Toole (Courtesy of Legacy)

Scott Toole, 34, was working on the SUV, which had its front wheels on jack stands, the complaint states. Toole suffered chest injuries when Rue’s vehicle crashed into the Ford. Toole was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Rue and two passengers traveling with her left the scene on foot after the crash, according to the complaint. One of the passengers returned to the scene while it was being investigated by officers.

The person said she had been drinking with Rue prior to the incident, the complaint states. She said Rue was taking her to work but stopped to pick up a mutual friend on the way.

According to an online obituary, Toole was a proud and loving father with a zest for life. He survived a battle with leukemia when he was 4 years old.

He originally became an emergency medical technician for Gold Cross Ambulance. In 2008, he became a U.S. Marine, where he served for five years before leaving to continue his career in medicine, the obituary states. He officially became a nurse in 2017.

“He was a man of a million ideas and could fix almost anything,” the obituary states. “He truly would do anything for anyone, anytime.”

Toole is survived by two children whom he “cherished more than life itself,” his wife Megan Toole, three siblings and both his parents.

