Former Gov. Bill Richardson thanked for role in securing Brittney Griner’s release

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, shown in this November 2021 file photo, was thanked Thursday by Brittney Griner’s wife for his role in helping secure the star basketball player’s release from a Russian jail. Richardson said in a statement he supported President Joe Biden’s decision to swap Griner for a Russian arms dealer, but expressed concern about American citizens still held in Russia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SANTA FE — While the decision to exchange women’s basketball star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer was made by President Joe Biden, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson was involved in back channel negotiations for months preceding Griner’s release on Thursday.

The former governor, who now runs a nonprofit center that focuses on international diplomacy, said Thursday he supported Biden’s decision but remained concerned about Americans still imprisoned in Russia, including U.S. ex-Marine Paul Whelan.

“Often, the price we pay for bringing our fellow Americans home to their families is unseemly, but it is the right thing to do — for our fellow Americans, their families, and for our nation.” Richardson said in a statement. “We remain very concerned for Paul Whelan and committed to continue to work on his safe return, as we have been for the last four years.”

Richardson, who is also a former ambassador to the United Nations, founded the Santa Fe-based Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which is focused on international peace and diplomacy efforts, after finishing up his second term as governor in 2010.

Over the years, he has also engaged in diplomatic negotiations with leaders of Myanmar, Iraq, Cuba, Sudan and other nations.

In his efforts to help broker Griner’s release, Richardson and the center’s vice president Mickey Bergman traveled to Moscow “numerous times” and met with both Russian leaders, Russian Embassy officials in Washington D.C. and the White House’s National Security Team, Bergman said.

In those private meetings, potential solutions were discussed to secure the releases of Griner, Whelan and several other Americans, including Grady Kurpasi, a former Marine who went missing after traveling to Ukraine to assist in the country’s efforts to repel a Russian invasion.

While Richardson’s diplomatic efforts to help secure the release of Americans held abroad have at times been downplayed by U.S. government officials, they have also been praised by the family members of some of those individuals.

In remarks Thursday at the White House, Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, specifically thanked Richardson, among others, for his work to help secure the release of the Women’s Basketball Association player, saying, “Today my family is whole, but as you are all aware, there’s so many other families who are not whole.”

