 Katy Duhigg, first-term senator from Albuquerque, tapped to lead Senate Rules - Albuquerque Journal

Katy Duhigg, first-term senator from Albuquerque, tapped to lead Senate Rules

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, stands in the Senate chambers during debate on a bill to expunge cannabis-related criminal convictions.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Democrat Katy Duhigg is in line to serve as the next chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee at the Roundhouse, where she would fill a vacancy created when Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto gave up the post.

The appointment of Duhigg, an attorney who defeated a Republican incumbent in the 2018 general election, was endorsed by a Senate panel on Thursday, but her selection will have to be ratified by the full Senate when the 60-day session begins next month.

The Senate Committees’ Committee voted 7-2 — with two Republicans opposed — in favor of the recommendations that included Duhigg’s new assignment.

Duhigg is a former Albuquerque city clerk — the office that runs municipal elections — giving her first-hand experience in one the key topics handled by the Senate Rules Committee: voting and election legislation.

The committee also vets Cabinet-level and other appointees by the governor before the full Senate considers confirmation, among other duties.

Ivey-Soto gave up his chairmanship of the Rules Committee in September after a sexual harassment investigation. He denied the allegations but said he didn’t want to be a distraction. However, he has rebuffed calls from some advocacy groups to resign his Senate seat.

Duhigg’s appointment as chair was proposed by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque.

Stewart also recommended a series of other changes to committees, which were approved.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Katy Duhigg, first-term senator from Albuquerque, tapped to lead Senate Rules

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Microwave technology is getting closer to the battlefield. This ...
ABQnews Seeker
Air Force lab accelerates development of ... Air Force lab accelerates development of ‘directed energy’ systems
2
The state Public Education Department revealed a $4.3 billion ...
ABQnews Seeker
PED's proposed budget is a 9% ... PED's proposed budget is a 9% increase for next year
3
NMSU benches 3 basketball players involved in aftermath of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The three were seen in video ... The three were seen in video footage moments after the fatal shooting
4
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is planning to open ...
ABQnews Seeker
Indigenous cultural education will be part ... Indigenous cultural education will be part of program at the new center
5
New Mexico offers many options to hit the cross ...
From the newspaper
Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area ... Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area set among 600 acres of the Carson National Forest has nearly 19 miles of trails and another 11 ...
6
Why concerns were sparked over Public Regulation Commission candidates
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say panel lacks representation from ... Critics say panel lacks representation from northwest region of the state
7
Over 100 NM artists and crafts people to be ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than 100 fine artists and ... More than 100 fine artists and crafts people from across New Mexico will converge on Santa Fe Commun ...
8
Suit alleges development cut Dillard's profits at Winrock Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Winrock Town Center changes spark lawsuit Winrock Town Center changes spark lawsuit
9
Shaiquel McGruder's monster performance, strong finish leads UNM women ...
College
On a rainy Wednesday night with ... On a rainy Wednesday night with a late-arriving crowd, the UNM women's basketball team seemed to need a litte wakeup call in the Pit. ...
10
Coming to Popejoy Hall: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' examines ...
ABQnews Seeker
'To Kill a Mockingbird' will begin ... 'To Kill a Mockingbird' will begin an eight-performance stand at Popejoy Hall beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13 and running through Sunday, Dec. 18.