Katy Duhigg, first-term senator from Albuquerque, tapped to lead Senate Rules

SANTA FE — Democrat Katy Duhigg is in line to serve as the next chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee at the Roundhouse, where she would fill a vacancy created when Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto gave up the post.

The appointment of Duhigg, an attorney who defeated a Republican incumbent in the 2018 general election, was endorsed by a Senate panel on Thursday, but her selection will have to be ratified by the full Senate when the 60-day session begins next month.

The Senate Committees’ Committee voted 7-2 — with two Republicans opposed — in favor of the recommendations that included Duhigg’s new assignment.

Duhigg is a former Albuquerque city clerk — the office that runs municipal elections — giving her first-hand experience in one the key topics handled by the Senate Rules Committee: voting and election legislation.

The committee also vets Cabinet-level and other appointees by the governor before the full Senate considers confirmation, among other duties.

Ivey-Soto gave up his chairmanship of the Rules Committee in September after a sexual harassment investigation. He denied the allegations but said he didn’t want to be a distraction. However, he has rebuffed calls from some advocacy groups to resign his Senate seat.

Duhigg’s appointment as chair was proposed by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque.

Stewart also recommended a series of other changes to committees, which were approved.