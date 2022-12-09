Albuquerque’s Kickstand Cafe is under new ownership

Diners at the Kickstand Cafe are welcome to pull up a seat — a bike seat, that is.

Besides coffee and pastries, customers can buy and rent e-bikes at the Bosque-adjacent cafe.

The cafe, located at 1127 Alameda NW, will have its grand reopening this weekend under new ownership. Derek Roland, a lover of mountain biking, and his wife, Carson Roland, took over the business in September of this year, just a year after the original owners opened the spot.

“That’s really what I enjoy, is mountain biking,” Derek Roland said. “Then, obviously, getting a really good bite to eat after the ride that worked up a sweat.”

The grand reopening will start with a ribbon cutting by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce on Friday. For the rest of the weekend, local vendors like Jennifleurs Flower Truck and Country at Hart will set up shop in the cafe. Songwriter Jamy Woodbury will also perform on Saturday and Sunday.

Roland said that he’s hoping to bring more pop-up events to Kickstand – giving back to other small businesses was one of the reasons the Rolands decided to buy Kickstand.

“For me, it was about finding something with more purpose … where I can have a different impact within the community,” Roland said.

The Rolands are both CPAs and often work with small-business owners. Besides bringing vendors to Kickstand, Roland is hoping to host financial workshops for other first-time business owners.

“There’s just so many things that go into it,” Roland said. “If we can, you know, help navigate and kind of share our knowledge … that would be awesome.”

Kickstand also offers bike repairs, for e-bikes and traditional bikes.

Roland was “talked into” trying mountain biking for the first time by a friend. Although his first ride was difficult, it sparked a love of the sport.

“I don’t like to quit after the first try,” Roland said. “I really wanted to get into it and it just gives me a feel that’s kind of hard to describe – just this satisfaction of completing a grueling ride. There’s just nothing like it.”