 Albuquerque's Kickstand Cafe is under new ownership

Albuquerque’s Kickstand Cafe is under new ownership

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Derek Roland, the new owner of the Kickstand Cafe in the North Valley. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Diners at the Kickstand Cafe are welcome to pull up a seat — a bike seat, that is.

Besides coffee and pastries, customers can buy and rent e-bikes at the Bosque-adjacent cafe.

The cafe, located at 1127 Alameda NW, will have its grand reopening this weekend under new ownership. Derek Roland, a lover of mountain biking, and his wife, Carson Roland, took over the business in September of this year, just a year after the original owners opened the spot.

“That’s really what I enjoy, is mountain biking,” Derek Roland said. “Then, obviously, getting a really good bite to eat after the ride that worked up a sweat.”

Kickstand Cafe, located at 1127 Alameda NW, will hold its grand reopening this weekend under new ownership. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The grand reopening will start with a ribbon cutting by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce on Friday. For the rest of the weekend, local vendors like Jennifleurs Flower Truck and Country at Hart will set up shop in the cafe. Songwriter Jamy Woodbury will also perform on Saturday and Sunday.

Roland said that he’s hoping to bring more pop-up events to Kickstand – giving back to other small businesses was one of the reasons the Rolands decided to buy Kickstand.

“For me, it was about finding something with more purpose … where I can have a different impact within the community,” Roland said.

The Rolands are both CPAs and often work with small-business owners. Besides bringing vendors to Kickstand, Roland is hoping to host financial workshops for other first-time business owners.

“There’s just so many things that go into it,” Roland said. “If we can, you know, help navigate and kind of share our knowledge … that would be awesome.”

Kickstand Cafe bike mechanic Bruce Cronin assembles a bike rack Dec. 7 at the North Valley business. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Kickstand also offers bike repairs, for e-bikes and traditional bikes.

Roland was “talked into” trying mountain biking for the first time by a friend. Although his first ride was difficult, it sparked a love of the sport.

“I don’t like to quit after the first try,” Roland said. “I really wanted to get into it and it just gives me a feel that’s kind of hard to describe – just this satisfaction of completing a grueling ride. There’s just nothing like it.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque’s Kickstand Cafe is under new ownership

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Albuquerque's Kickstand Cafe is under new ownership
ABQnews Seeker
The North Valley business will hold ... The North Valley business will hold its grand reopening this weekend.
2
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- American basketball star ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian ...
3
Former Catron County sheriff faces 10 felony charges
ABQnews Seeker
A former New Mexico sheriff was ... A former New Mexico sheriff was charged Thursday with embezzlement and money laundering for allegedly taking $39,000 in federal funds intended to reimburse Catron ...
4
Katy Duhigg, first-term senator from Albuquerque, tapped to lead ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democrat Katy Duhigg is in line ... Democrat Katy Duhigg is in line to serve as the next chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee at the Roundhouse, where she would fill ...
5
Microwave technology is getting closer to the battlefield. This ...
ABQnews Seeker
Air Force lab accelerates development of ... Air Force lab accelerates development of ‘directed energy’ systems
6
Why protections are being sought for coyotes in Mexican ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists want the U.S. government to ... Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf ...
7
$117M grant expected to bring high-speed internet to 40K ...
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Treasury Department is injecting ... The U.S. Treasury Department is injecting another $117 million into New Mexico's efforts to expand broadband — enough to reach about 21% of the ...
8
Former Gov. Bill Richardson thanked for role in securing ...
ABQnews Seeker
While the decision to exchange women's ... While the decision to exchange women's basketball star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer was made by President Joe Biden, former New ...
9
Micah Thunder uses his upbringing, personal experiences to craft ...
ABQnews Seeker
Musician is opening for True Story ... Musician is opening for True Story House at Echoes Brewery on Dec. 9