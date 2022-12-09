Turn your guns into gift cards at ABQ buy-back Saturday

Residents can turn in guns for gift cards of up to $250 at a gun buy-back event Saturday, Dec. 10, in Albuquerque.

The Guns to Gardens buy-back will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper NE.

“The last gun buy-back event that my office participated in on June 11th was extremely successful. We helped safely dismantle over 250 firearms, some included AR machinery,” 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez said in an event news release. The DA’s Office is partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and the church on the event.

The buy-back is a “safe surrender event” in which no information is retained about the person turning in the firearms. Participants can turn in as many guns as they wish, but they must be in working condition and unloaded.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will provide gift cards from Walmart, Amazon, Target, Smith’s and Chevron in exchange for the firearms. The value of the gift card is determined by the type of gun: $250 for assault weapons; $200 for semi-automatic handguns and rifles; and $100 for a long guns and pistols.