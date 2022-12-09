Lobo football: Freshman All-American enters transfer portal

UNM freshman A.J. Haulcy (24) reacts with teammates after a play during the Lobos’ Sept. 17 home win over UTEP. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

A.J. Haulcy, who recently has been named to two Freshman All-America teams and was a bright spot to the University of New Mexico’s 2-10 football season, announced late Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Concluding a tweet in which he thanked UNM’s coaching staff for “taking me in and believing me,” Haulcy said, “My name is officially in the transfer portal! AGTG” with a prayer hands emoji.

UNM Athletics’ website late Thursday still had a feature on Haulcy being named to College Football News’ freshman All-America team. Haulcy led all true freshmen in tackles with 87, including 24 tackles against Fresno State.

Haulcy finished with 3.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three PBUs, two forced a fumbles and a fumble recovery. Haulcy was twice named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

The complete teams from College Football News, at any rate, are located here:

Thursday delivered another hit to UNM’s secondary when sophomore safety Ronald Wilson tweeted that he, too, has entered the portal.

Wilson, from Fort Worth, was sixth on the team in tackles with 46. He was tied with Haulcy for the team lead in interceptions with two.