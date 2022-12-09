 Inmates train pups that don't get adopted - Albuquerque Journal

Inmates train pups that don’t get adopted

By Journal Staff Report

The “Paws to the Pen” program is a second chance for the many pups that don’t get adopted.

Española Humane sends many of those pups to the prison in Santa Fe as part of a program that pairs inmates with the pups for nearly six months of training.

KOAT-TV will spotlight the effort as part of its “The Good News Files” feature today.

“It’s great for the inmates because they’re learning responsibility. They’re learning patience,” said Carmelina Hart, public relations manager for the New Mexico Corrections Department. “They’re learning how to cope with stress and difficult situations. And they’re learning a vocation that they can eventually take with them.”

The dogs are being house-trained, and learning how to sit, stay and not to jump on people.

When the training is complete, the dogs will be ready to be adopted from Española Humane.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Inmates train pups that don’t get adopted

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lawmakers discuss new oversight for NM prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Hefty legal settlements over past year ... Hefty legal settlements over past year draw attention, calls for action
2
'Our new Santa'
ABQnews Seeker
Good Samaritan gifts bike after clothing ... Good Samaritan gifts bike after clothing bank burglary
3
Inmates train pups that don't get adopted
ABQnews Seeker
The program is a win-win solution ... The program is a win-win solution for both humans and canines
4
Public weighs in on Mayor Tim Keller’s sweeping zoning ...
ABQnews Seeker
The legislation seeks to grow the ... The legislation seeks to grow the city’s housing stock with development ordinance amendments enabling greater density
5
Katy Duhigg in line to lead Rules Committee
ABQnews Seeker
She will fill a vacancy created ... She will fill a vacancy created with Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto gave up the post
6
Grant expected to expand high-speed internet across the state
ABQnews Seeker
'We don't want to miss any ... 'We don't want to miss any opportunity,' Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
7
Hospitals continue to get battered by viruses
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say conditions warrant a return ... Officials say conditions warrant a return to the 'hub-and-spoke' model of triage
8
Former Catron sheriff faces 10 felony charges
ABQnews Seeker
Ian Fletcher accused of stealing from ... Ian Fletcher accused of stealing from federal wildfire relief fund
9
Microwave technology is getting closer to the battlefield. This ...
ABQnews Seeker
Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland ... Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base accelerates development of ‘directed energy’ systems