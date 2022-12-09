Inmates train pups that don’t get adopted

The “Paws to the Pen” program is a second chance for the many pups that don’t get adopted.

Española Humane sends many of those pups to the prison in Santa Fe as part of a program that pairs inmates with the pups for nearly six months of training.

KOAT-TV will spotlight the effort as part of its “The Good News Files” feature today.

“It’s great for the inmates because they’re learning responsibility. They’re learning patience,” said Carmelina Hart, public relations manager for the New Mexico Corrections Department. “They’re learning how to cope with stress and difficult situations. And they’re learning a vocation that they can eventually take with them.”

The dogs are being house-trained, and learning how to sit, stay and not to jump on people.

When the training is complete, the dogs will be ready to be adopted from Española Humane.

