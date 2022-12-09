 Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap - Albuquerque Journal

Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

By Lekan Oyekanmi And Eric Tucker / Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.

Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community heightened concerns for her and brought tremendous attention to the case. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further.

The deal announced Thursday that saw Griner exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.

Biden’s authorization to release Bout, the Russian felon once nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” underscored the heightened urgency that his administration faced to get Griner home, particularly after the recent resolution of her criminal case on drug charges and her subsequent transfer to a penal colony.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star, was seen getting off a plane that landed Friday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

“So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!” tweeted Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

The WNBA star, who also played pro basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Griner pleaded guilty in July but still faced trial because admitting guilt in Russia’s judicial system does not automatically end a case. She was sentenced to nine years.

She acknowledged in court that she possessed canisters with cannabis oil but said she had no criminal intent and accidentally packed them. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday’s swap, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and Bout had been flown home.

Biden spoke by phone with Griner. U.S. officials said she would be offered specialized medical services and counseling.

In releasing Bout, the U.S. freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the U.S. in 2010.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Home » News » Nation » Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation
Nation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- The ... COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who ...
2
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House gave ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition ...
3
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives'
Nation
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) -- ... FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) -- Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, ...
4
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii ...
Nation
HONOLULU (AP) -- Lava from the ... HONOLULU (AP) -- Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of ...
5
Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe
Health & Safety
Young women diagnosed with breast cancer ... Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for years while they take hormone-blocking pills. A reassuring new study finds they can ...
6
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a ...
7
Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos ...
Nation
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Former ... SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in ...
8
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The beating death ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The beating death of notorious gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger at the hands of fellow inmates was the result of multiple layers ...
9
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
Nation
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Special counsel ... MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or ...