 NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict - Albuquerque Journal

NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict

By Jamey Keaten / Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday..

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that “there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” adding that it was important to avoid a conflict “that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused NATO allies of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and feeding military intelligence to attack Russian forces.

Speaking Friday via video link to defense and security chiefs of several ex-Soviet nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin again accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool against his country.

“For many years, the West shamelessly exploited and pumped out its resources, encouraged genocide and terror in the Donbas and effectively turned the country into a colony,” he said. “Now it’s cynically using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a ram against Russia by continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, sending mercenaries and pushing it to a suicidal track.”

Ukrainians say they are fighting for freedom against an unwanted invader and aggressor.

Heavy fighting continued Friday in eastern and southern Ukraine, mostly in regions that Russia illegally annexed in September.

Ukraine’s presidential office said five civilians have been killed and another 13 have been wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said the Russians were pressing an offensive on Bakhmut with daily attacks, despite taking heavy casualties.

“You can best describe those attacks as cannon fodder,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “They are mostly relying on infantry and less on armor, and they can’t advance.”

In neighboring Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Ukrainian military was pushing its counteroffensive toward Kreminna and Svatove.

He voiced hope Ukraine can reclaim control of Kreminna by year’s end, and then by the end of winter reclaim areas in the region that were captured by Russia since the war began.

In the south, Kherson regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanyshevych said eight civilians were wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours, and in the city of Kherson that Ukraine retook last month, a children’s hospital and a morgue were damaged.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, which are across the Dnieper River from the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian shelling damaged residential buildings and power lines.

In the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said three civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, with one later dying.

___

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » News » World » NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
2 killed in rollover crash in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Two people are dead after a ... Two people are dead after a vehicle rolled over Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime ...
2
Ex-Gov. Richardson: Griner deal a 'good trade' for US
ABQnews Seeker
He was involved in back-channel negotiations ... He was involved in back-channel negotiations for player's release
3
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Kyrsten ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her ...
4
Lawmakers discuss new oversight for NM prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Hefty legal settlements over past year ... Hefty legal settlements over past year draw attention, calls for action
5
Family fight leads to deadly police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Parents say in the past officers ... Parents say in the past officers would calm down son
6
Microwave technology is getting closer to the battlefield. This ...
ABQnews Seeker
Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland ... Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base accelerates development of ‘directed energy’ systems
7
'Our new Santa': Good Samaritan gifts bike after clothing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime occurred Tuesday night at Northeast ... Crime occurred Tuesday night at Northeast Albuquerque nonprofit
8
Hospitals continue to get battered by viruses
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say conditions warrant a return ... Officials say conditions warrant a return to the 'hub-and-spoke' model of triage
9
Public weighs in on Mayor Tim Keller’s sweeping zoning ...
ABQnews Seeker
The legislation seeks to grow the ... The legislation seeks to grow the city’s housing stock with development ordinance amendments enabling greater density
10
Over 100 NM artists and crafts people to be ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than 100 fine artists and ... More than 100 fine artists and crafts people from across New Mexico will converge on Santa Fe Commun ...