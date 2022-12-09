 MMA: Brown fights for LFA title - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Brown fights for LFA title

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Commerce, Calif., Albuquerque MMA welterweight Chris “Breezy” Brown (9-4) is scheduled to face Mexico’s Alfonso Leyva (6-0) on Friday for the vacant LFA 170-pound title.

Streaming of the card is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8 p.m.

Brown, a Houston native who trains at Jackson-Wink, has won three of his last four fights, the most recent a victory by unanimous decision over Haris Talundzic on Sept. 9.

Leyva, of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is fighting for a title in his second LFA fight.

Brown weighed in on Thursday at 169.8 pounds, Leyva at 170.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » MMA: Brown fights for LFA title

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Trout expects a motivated foe, hostile crowd in Friday ...
Boxing/MMA
At age 37, Austin Trout could ... At age 37, Austin Trout could spend time pondering the inevitable end of his long and successful com ...
2
Days after Hall of Fame induction, boxing icon Murphy ...
Boxing/MMA
knowing when to jab, when to ... knowing when to jab, when to throw a power punch, when to be aggressive, when not to be, seeing the opening and exploiting it. ...
3
Combat sports notes: Trout will shed gloves for some ...
Boxing/MMA
Austin Trout has a boxing match ... Austin Trout has a boxing match scheduled for Dec. 9 in Hidalgo, Texas. Then he'll take the gloves o ...
4
Referee Mora finishes on his feet; began his career ...
Boxing/MMA
Russell Mora has been in the ... Russell Mora has been in the ring with Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, ...
5
Combat sports: Perez, Madrid win
Boxing/MMA
At the Inn of the Mountain ... At the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Mexico's David Vargas Zamora by six-round unanimous decision Saturday ...
6
'Black Forrest Gump,' boxing legend Murphy has another adventure ...
Boxing/MMA
Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 ... Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 inductees into the NM Boxing Hall of Fame to be honored Nov. 19 in Roswell
7
Boxing: Perez welcomes the challenge
Boxing/MMA
Most fighters, especially the young up-and-comers, ... Most fighters, especially the young up-and-comers, are happy to leave the arrangements to the managers, promoters, matchmakers and commissioners. Just tell them when, where ...
8
Mendoza states his case with huge win
Boxing/MMA
Saturday night in Minneapolis, Brian Mendoza ... Saturday night in Minneapolis, Brian Mendoza got the signature boxing victory he'd been seekin ...
9
Boxing: Mendoza leaps (on short notice) at opportunity
Boxing/MMA
Brian Mendoza will be fighting on ... Brian Mendoza will be fighting on Saturday in Minneapolis at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, t ...