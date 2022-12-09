MMA: Brown fights for LFA title

In Commerce, Calif., Albuquerque MMA welterweight Chris “Breezy” Brown (9-4) is scheduled to face Mexico’s Alfonso Leyva (6-0) on Friday for the vacant LFA 170-pound title.

Streaming of the card is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8 p.m.

Brown, a Houston native who trains at Jackson-Wink, has won three of his last four fights, the most recent a victory by unanimous decision over Haris Talundzic on Sept. 9.

Leyva, of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is fighting for a title in his second LFA fight.

Brown weighed in on Thursday at 169.8 pounds, Leyva at 170.