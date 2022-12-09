 AG Hector Balderas to get $232K salary as Northern NM Community College president - Albuquerque Journal

AG Hector Balderas to get $232K salary as Northern NM Community College president

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Northern New Mexico College Interim President Barbara Medina. (Courtesy of Northern New Mexico College)

Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas will earn $232,500 a year as Northern New Mexico College’s next president.

After contract negotiations, NNMC’s Board of Regents approved a three-year contract that runs from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, according to a news release from the institution.

His new salary marks a $57,500 increase from that of previous interim president Barbara Medina.

The salary also marks a significant increase from Balderas’ current $95,000-a-year salary as attorney general.

Balderas was unanimously selected as the Rio Arriba County institution’s next president by the Board of Regents last month. The other three finalists for the position had backgrounds in higher education.

“I’m honored that the regents, faculty and staff will collaborate with me as we take Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development,” Balderas said in the release. “We’re going to enhance the student experience, creating opportunities for them in transformational, educational and professional opportunities.”

 

