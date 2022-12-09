 'Children's Messiah' to be sung by Polyphony, local youth chorus

Polyphony, local youth choruses to sing the ‘Children’s Messiah’ on Dec. 17

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Children watch the musicians in the “Children’s Messiah.” (Courtesy of Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico)

George Frideric Handel penned one of the most famous pieces in the classical canon to benefit a children’s charity.

The composer wrote the Messiah as a gift for London’s Foundling Hospital.

So it seems fitting that the singers from Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico are introducing Handel’s masterwork to young voices.

The choristers will perform the seventh annual “Children’s Messiah” at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

With members of youth choruses from Rio Rancho, Tijeras and Albuquerque, organizers expect double the amount of participants this year. Eleven organizations, including schools, have signed up for the free sing.

Maxine Thévenot conducts the “Children’s Messiah.” (Courtesy of Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico)

Founding director Maxine Thévenot pared the normally three-hour oratorio to 45 minutes (the first movement) to make it palatable for young ears.

She borrowed the concept from a Canadian colleague who leads a similar program.

“We’ve had kids and adults alike coming with Handelian 18th century garb and their ugly Christmas sweaters,” Thévenot said.

“The kids are responsible for singing six choruses,” she continued. “In between that, there are solos from the professional singers in Polyphony.”

The musicians come from the New Mexico Philharmonic, the University of New Mexico and a retired trumpet player from the Metropolitan Opera.

Families are asked to bring two nonperishable items for the cathedral’s food pantry.

Children can bring cushions or pillows to sit on the floor. Masks are optional.

“We have this dream of taking it to a much larger venue for our tenth anniversary,” Thévenot said. “I think we’re going to get there.”

Handel’s ‘Children’s Messiah’
WHERE: Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

HOW MUCH: Free with two nonperishable food items for the cathedral food pantry at 505-821-1956, polyphonynm.com

