 The 'Nutcracker' ballet gets an infusion of New Mexico culture

The classic holiday ballet gets an infusion of New Mexico culture

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

A Zozobra hits the stage of “The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment.” (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

This “Nutcracker” trades jackalopes for Chinese dancers.

As the holidays beckon, it must be time for the annual “Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment,” where dancers play snakes, coyotes and even a roadrunner instead of Arabian dancers and Russian cossacks.

Performances are slated for the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 16, Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.

“We will be the only ‘Nutcracker’ in the state of New Mexico to have live music with a full orchestra,” said Patricia Dickinson Wells, Albuquerque Festival Ballet founder/choreographer.

Characters line up to enter the stage in a scene from “The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment.” (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Instead of the traditional Germany, this version takes place in the Territorial New Mexico of the 1880s, complete with Victorian western ruffled costumes.

“Our Rat King has a golden cholla crown,” Dickinson Wells added. “I was the first one to bring in flamenco with the Spanish dance variation. Instead of an Arabian dance, I use snakes around pottery sherds.”

The Chinese dance transforms into Day of the Dead and jackalopes with a Zozobra figure. The traditional Russian dance swirls into a fandango helmed by five couples.

“It’s a vivacious dance, to say the least,” Dickinson Wells said. “I have sheep and sheepherders, and of course you have to have Navajo sheep.”

Dickinson Wells approached Cochiti Pueblo for permission to include a storyteller figure. The governor agreed.

A roadrunner joins the dancers in “The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment.” (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

This “Waltz of the Flowers” incorporates both hummingbirds and bumblebees, played by “very mature” 7-year-olds.

“I don’t want them falling into the orchestra pit,” she said with a laugh.

In 2011, the Wall Street Journal wrote about the production in a story about regional “Nutcrackers,” Dickinson Wells said.

“It’s still incredibly classical, but infused with our culture.”

‘The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment’
Presented by Festival Ballet Albuquerque

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18

WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center, Albuquerque Journal Theatre, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $14-$49; $2 discount for seniors, kids 12 and under and NHCC members, at nhccnm.org

