Violin, cello duo to bring Schubert, Beethoven and more to Placitas

Santa Fe Pro Musica duo Megan and James Holland will play string trios and duos by Schubert and Beethoven at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Dec. 18.

As part of the Placitas Artists Series, the couple (violinist Megan and cellist James) will perform with violist Kim Fredenburgh. The program features Schubert’s String Trio in B flat Major, op. 471; Zoltán Kodaly’s Duo for Violin and Cello, op. 7; Augusta Read Thomas’ Silent Moon for Violin and Viola; and Beethoven’s String Trio op. 9 no. 3 in C minor.

The Hollands run a string studio on Albuquerque’s West Side, offering private lessons. They also perform regularly with the Albuquerque Chamber Soloists and Chatter.

The visual artists displayed will be Jeri Burzin, photography/mixed media; Tom Wise, photography; Dianna Shomaker, encaustic wax media; Rebecca Cohen, collage; Sharon Arendt, ornaments/mixed media; and Geri Verble, jewelry. Katherine Irish’s “Morning Twirls,” a framed pastel donated by the artist for a fundraising raffle, will also be on view.

Raffle tickets are available on the PAS website, at the Placitas Community Library, and at the concert, where the drawing will be held Dec. 18. The show is open to the public during church gallery hours, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and by appointment. All artwork on display is available for purchase and benefits PAS.

Placitas Artists Series projects are made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.