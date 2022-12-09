Local nonprofit featured in exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

David Smith knows what it feels like to fly high.

A pilot for the majority of his adult life, he’s taken trips around the world.

Yet, it’s the latest accolade that him over the moon.

Smith and his Santa Fe-based nonprofit Climate Advocates Voces Unidas (CAVU) is part of a new exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

CAVU – which inspires locally-led solutions to the climate crisis through visual storytelling and educational initiatives – is featured in the “Thomas W. Haas We All Fly” exhibit for its use of flight and film for conservation purposes.

The exhibit is part of the opening of the eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of the building in Washington D.C.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Smith says. “It’s hard to imagine anything else in life where I will receive more significant recognition. This is a permanent exhibit for visitors to see the history of flight. It’s amazing.”

CAVU was founded as “Calm Air Visibility Unlimited” by David and Jordan Smith in 2004, operating first in rural Central America.

David Smith witnessed how aerial photography and stories of local people helped individuals better understand complex issues facing their air, land and water. By recording and sharing the perspectives of impacted communities, the couple was able to facilitate a deeper understanding of the urgent decisions facing these communities and ultimately helped turn these experiences into action.

In 2019, CAVU changed the meaning of the acronym to “Climate Advocates Voces Unidas” to better reflect the organization’s work.

“CAVU’s inclusion in the Smithsonian marks an unimaginable milestone,” says Jordan Vaughan Smith, CAVU co-founder and board treasurer. “CAVU flights and films were created to serve people and elevate voices, especially those marginalized by economic, environmental and social injustices. Being in an exhibit at one of the most visited museums in the world allows more people from diverse backgrounds to learn about and subsequently participate in CAVU’s mission to solve the climate crisis. This milestone brings the original and ongoing vision of CAVU full circle – inviting people to work together for a just and sustainable future.”