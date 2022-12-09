Colt Balok, PNM teaming up for community blood drive

Colt Balok knows that it takes community to make change.

With his TV series, “The Colt Balok Show,” the Albuquerque resident focuses on stories that make an impact.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Balok is teaming up with Public Service Company of New Mexico for a blood drive.

The event is set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the University of New Mexico Sub Ballrooms. To sign up, visit coltbalok.com/angelnetwork.

“The point I want to make is I want people to strive to do great things,” Balok says. “It takes a first step. This is one way to help out the community, which relies on donated blood every day.”

Balok and PNM is working with U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, Mayor Tim Keller’s office and the UNM Army ROTC.

“The ROTC has 28 people signed up already,” Balok says. “It’s those small steps that help create community and change.”

Balok has a goal of getting 600 pints of blood donated in this effort.

He says it would take 200 people to donate.

“I remember donating blood in high school and I really didn’t realize the impact it has,” he says. “I’m really excited about people coming together to create something grand for the community. If we break a record, that will be great.”

This is not the first time Balok and PNM have teamed up.

The pair collaborate for the series called, “Game Changers.”

The series recognizes New Mexico residents who are stepping up in the community and helping others. PNM them gives the recipient $2,000.

“I want to find the virtue in people that we would like to see more of in the world right now,” Balok says. “Community is important for making a change.”